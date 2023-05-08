Showers and storms possible overnight, drier Tuesday afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers and storms remain spotty through the first half of the overnight before turning more widespread early Tuesday morning. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the primary concern. but drier weather isn’t far behind with more sunshine arriving Tuesday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While things are quiet for now, we can expect scattered showers and a few storms to develop as we head closer to midnight. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are the primary concern, but small hail and frequent lightning can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will be slow to fall as we only drop into the lower and middle 60s for Tuesday morning.

You’ll need the rain gear early on, but can trade that in for sunglasses during the afternoon as we begin to dry out. Temperatures will remain above average with lower to middle 80s making a return. Thankfully drier weather will be here to stay as humidity will begin to drop thanks to a change in wind direction. A nice breeze is expected through the afternoon with gust approaching 20 mph at times.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity sticks around for Wednesday and that will provide the perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy with the pick of the week. Drier weather will accompany our Thursday as well, but humidity will slowly be increasing with a stray shower possible through the afternoon.

Unsettled weather looks to return as we move into Friday afternoon with scattered showers and storms. That trend will continue as we head into Saturday and Sunday as well with highs staying steady and above average in the lower to middle 80s through early next week.

A drier stretch of weather as we head Wednesday into Thursday (WVLT)

