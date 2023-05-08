Special session on public safety to begin in late August, per Gov. Lee

“There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans.”
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee says the special session on public safety will begin in late August, he announced on Monday.

Lee said that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to convene a special legislative session on August 21 to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.

Tennesseans can provide feedback and engage in the conversation here.

“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”

Lee is set to meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss solutions ahead of the special session.

