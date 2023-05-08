VIDEO: Bear spotted in Alcoa, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency preparing to relocate, city officials say

A bear has been spotted in Alcoa, and now city officials are trying to trap and relocate it.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - City of Alcoa officials have tasked the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency with relocating a rogue bear spotted in the area, according to a release from Alcoa.

If you haven't heard, we have a new visitor in town who seems to enjoy the Springbrook area. The City of Alcoa is aware...

Posted by City of Alcoa, TN Government on Monday, May 8, 2023

City officials are also warning people in the area to stay away from the bear, should they come across it.

“While we know the bear may look cute, it is still wild. DO NOT go up to, pet, provoke or feed the bear. Black bears are seldom aggressive, but we are asking the public to be proactive if there is another sighting,” officials said.

The bear hasn’t been spotted since last week, but that does not mean it has moved on. Should you see it in the area, Alcoa officials are asking people to call 911 to report its location.

If you see a bear, click here for more information on what to do.

