Video: Car catches fire on I-65 in Williamson County

The video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.
A car caught fire in Williamson County, Tennessee
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated based off new information from the Brentwood Fire Department. Franklin Fire Department previously identified the car as a different make.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video submitted to WSMV4 shows a 2016 Hyundai Accent catching fire Monday morning on Interstate 65 in Williamson County. Brentwood Fire department was quickly on scene to put the fire out.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the car caught fire near Mile Marker 71 at about 8:30 a.m. The car fire blocked the right shoulder of the interstate.

The video shows the vehicle fully engulfed in flames with first responders nearby. It’s unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

