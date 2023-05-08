Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

Eleanor Dieckhaus received the surprise of a lifetime while attending the concert at Nissan Stadium, according to Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah.
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift offered her hat to a special fan while performing “22″ at Nissan Stadium this weekend.

Eleanor Dieckhaus, sister of The Covenant School shooting victim Evelyn Dieckhaus, was surprised to find out she was attending the concert, according to a video posted on Twitter.

Evelyn’s best friend had plans to surprise Evelyn and her sister Eleanor with a spot in a suite, but Eleanor had to attend the concert alone. The surprise came after the mass shooting at The Covenant School, meaning Evelyn never got the chance to receive the special gift from her friend, according to a tweet from a person who said used to babysit the two.

User Jordan Aaliyah continued the tweet by calling on Swifties for help in giving Eleanor the surprise of a lifetime.

“I think it would be the sweetest memory if Eleanor was able to receive Taylor’s hat during 22. Please help,” the tweet reads.

Whether it was the tweet or a twist of fate, Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah said video captured Taylor Swift adorning Eleanor with the iconic hat. The unique exchange is a Taylor Swift concert tradition.

Twitter user Jordan Aaliyah then tweeted a picture of a little girl wearing the hat, along with a huge smile.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Two dead after crash in Oak Ridge
One man was transported to the hospital after being shot at a home in Blount County, according...
One person shot at Blount County home
A family claims their 6-year-old was forced to perform sex acts at her elementary school in...
Family claims 6-year-old child was forced to perform sex acts at school
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest
Woman ejected, killed in Midtown crash

Latest News

Big Bear Mountain
Big Bear Mountain, Dollywood’s newest rollercoaster, opens this week
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks these on and off storms.
Scattered storms again this afternoon, some stronger storms possible
Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Jacob Beu
Rutherford County detective dies in crash in line of duty
Catch Up Quick
Catch Up Quick