Winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown

The winning Powerball ticket was worth $50,000, Tennessee lottery officials said.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player in Morristown got lucky on May 3. Tennessee lottery officials said a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Morristown.

The ticket was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S. Cumberland Street in Morristown.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize.

Tennessee lottery officials will release additional information when the prize is claimed.

