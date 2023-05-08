Winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Powerball player in Morristown got lucky on May 3. Tennessee lottery officials said a winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Morristown.

The ticket was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S. Cumberland Street in Morristown.

The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the prize.

Tennessee lottery officials will release additional information when the prize is claimed.

