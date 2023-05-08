Young-Williams Animal Center offering discounted adoption fees through May 15

Adoption fees at Young-Williams are reduced to $25 for adult dogs and free for cats three and older.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is trying to find their cats and dogs new forever homes during the ‘Empty the Shelters’ event. Adoption fees for dogs are $25 and cats three years old and older are free. The BISSELL Pet Foundation works has worked with Young-Williams to make animal adoption more accessible.

“This really makes more pets more available to people who couldn’t afford them otherwise and were able to get them into forever homes where people will love them forever,” CiAnne Bolus with Young-Williams said.

Young-Williams will hold the event until May 15. For anyone who adopts a shelter animal during this time will get a free week of dog daycare courtesy of Dogtopia of Bearden-Knoxville.

