Baseball VFLs shining in the minors

VFL Drew Gilbert received some good news. The Houston Astros have promoted the slugger to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Gilbert has been tearing it up in Single-A Asheville, which is where Vol legend Todd Helton got his start.

In 21 games with the Tourists, Houston’s 2022 first-round pick is hitting .361 with 6 HRs and 18 RBIs.

No surprise here. Mike Honcho is your Northwest League Player of the Week. #GoSpo pic.twitter.com/XnDKywBOr8 — Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) May 8, 2023

Drew’s former teammate is also tearing it up in the minors in Single-A ball.

Jordan Beck in the Colorado Rockies organization has been named Northwest League Player of the Week.

Beck hit a sizzling .440 with 4 HRs and 12 RBIs.

