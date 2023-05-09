Baseball VFLs shining in the minors

Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck are making the most of early professional careers.
Asheville Tourists
Asheville Tourists(mlb.com)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few former Tennessee baseball players have recently been shining in the spotlight.

VFL Drew Gilbert received some good news. The Houston Astros have promoted the slugger to Double-A Corpus Christi.

Previous Coverage: First Tennessee Vol selected in 2022 MLB Draft

Gilbert has been tearing it up in Single-A Asheville, which is where Vol legend Todd Helton got his start.

In 21 games with the Tourists, Houston’s 2022 first-round pick is hitting .361 with 6 HRs and 18 RBIs.

Drew’s former teammate is also tearing it up in the minors in Single-A ball.

Jordan Beck in the Colorado Rockies organization has been named Northwest League Player of the Week.

Previous Coverage: Beck’s grand slam blasts No. 1 Vols to series win

Beck hit a sizzling .440 with 4 HRs and 12 RBIs.

