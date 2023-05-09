Drier weather for Wednesday, staying well above-average

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thankfully a quiet stretch of weather is ahead at least for the next two days as sunshine returns with a decrease in humidity. Our drier pattern is short lived though as scattered showers and storms make a return to the forecast to end the week and through the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few passing clouds continue as we head through the overnight with areas of patchy fog where moisture hangs on the longest to start Wednesday morning. It will be a cooler start with many areas back into the middle 50s for the start of the day with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon.

Wednesday looks to be the pick of the week or close to it as Thursday will give it a run for its money. Mostly sunny skies for the afternoon will help temperatures to warm quickly for the afternoon as we head into the lower and middle 80s. Hopefully you can get out and enjoy some of the sunshine with the lower humidity around and it will be the perfect day to take the kids to the park.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is shaping up to be another nice day with plenty of sunshine for the morning with a few pop up showers during the afternoon as humidity returns and temperatures warm. Lower to middle 80s will be the highs once again and that trend will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Scattered showers and storms look to return late in the day Friday and continue through the weekend with off and on showers and storms. Thankfully the weekend doesn’t look to be a washout with periods of sunshine as well.

A drier afternoon for Wednesday and Thursday (WVLT)

