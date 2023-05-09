Fentanyl leading cause of overdose deaths in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Drug Coalition is working to bring awareness to the growing problem of fentanyl overdoses on National Fentanyl Awareness Day: Tuesday, May 9.

According to Metro Drug Coalition, fentanyl is the leading cause of overdose deaths in Knox County.

“We see many different ways it can come indirect and direct shipments, but I think the flow of how it’s coming into our country is a big issue now,” overdose prevention specialist Jessica Stanley said.

In 2022, there were 546 drug-related deaths in Knox County, according to the medical examiner. They said over 75% of them were from fentanyl.

The medical examiner said there’s been 145 drug-related deaths from Jan. 2023 through Mar. 2023. Officials said 81% of those deaths were from fentanyl.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said a lot of the fentanyl has come from the southern border.

Metro Drug Coalition will provide education and training to city, county and people in the community about the dangers of fentanyl. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon and Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs will sign proclamations recognizing Tuesday as Fentanyl Awareness Day.

“They’re buying other drugs that are laced with fentanyl so you need to be very careful. We need to educate everyone on how dangerous the drug trade is,” Stacey Payne with Crime Stoppers said.

Payne hopes people give them specific details on any drug activity in East Tennessee to get fentanyl off the streets. People can remain anonymous if they send tips on dealers and suppliers in the area.

