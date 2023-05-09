Gilly leads Lady Vols through first round of NCAA Regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vanessa Gilly led Tennessee’s women’s golf through the opening round of NCAA Regionals on Monday at The Club at Chatham Hills, recording a strong 1-under score.

The junior notched four birdies on the back nine to card a 71, posting her 10th round of par or better this season. Gilly is tied for 13th place ahead of the second round.

Collectively, the Lady Vols shot even par (288) in the first round, marking the 10th team round of par or better this season. Tennessee stands in eighth place out of the 12-team field ahead of tomorrow.

Angela Arora and Emily Hawkins both logged even par rounds (72) on day one, recording their eighth and fourth rounds of par or better in 2022-23, respectively. The pair is tied for 24th place with two rounds left to play.

Caroline Patterson shot +1 (73) in the first round and is tied for 30th place, while Manassanan Chotikabhukkana carded a 75 (+3) and is tied for 49th place ahead of tomorrow’s round.

The men’s team is set to also compete as the program’s highest-ever seed.

Previous Coverage: Vol golf earns highest ever Regional seed, heads to Auburn Regional

TEAM RESULTS

1. Tulsa, -9 (279)

2. Mississippi State, -8 (280)

3. Michigan, -5 (283)

T4. Iowa State, -2 (286)

T4. Oregon State, -2 (286)

T6. Virginia, -1 (287)

T6. Vanderbilt, -1 (287)

8. Tennessee, E (288)

9. Xavier, +1 (289)

10. Oregon, +6 (294)

11. Morehead State, +8 (296)

12. Lipscomb, +11 (299)

