Gov. Bill Lee travels to Pigeon Forge to announce growth in Tennessee tourism

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee tourism continues to grow, and Tuesday Governor Bill Lee made his way to Pigeon Forge to make a huge milestone announcement.

State and county tourism leaders gathered on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s jump in ranking for visitor spending to 11th in the country.

“Our state is one of the most attractive places in America to not only to move and to move companies to but to visit, and we have a lot of visitors here. We’re really grateful for it so we’re celebrating that today,” said Lee.

State Tourism Commissioner Mark Ezell said the growth started out of the recovery after the pandemic and was boosted by the state’s investment in advertising.

“Well, when you got great products, great assets and great brands in the tourism business then telling more people is going to mean more people will want to come, and that’s what’s happened,” said Ezell.

Leaders in Sevier County recognize this growth comes with challenges. Locally in Sevier County, there is a need for more workers and affordable housing as people move here.

Previous Coverage: Dealing with growth theme at Sevier County Mayor’s Luncheon

“That’s always going to be a challenge because the land is so costly in the cities. Of Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg lands costs, a lot of development costs a lot, but I think we’re doing the best we can as of right now and helping people incentivizing people to make private investment into that housing,” said Mayor David Wear from Pigeon Forge.

Previous Coverage: What new housing options are in Sevier County?

The governor said investing in Tennessee is next on his agenda and not only in East Tennessee but the whole state.

“Invest in broadband. We’ve got to invest in the things that will allow businesses to expand and more visitors to come here to create more opportunity, more jobs, a better life for Tennessee’s,” said Lee.

Tennessee has moved from 14th for visitor spending to 11th and officials said this year the numbers are on track to beat even more records.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.