Knoxville man arrested after road rage shooting, police say

The shooting happened on Monday near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit on I-40, according to KPD.
Damion Baskin, 22
Damion Baskin, 22(JIMS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged with aggravated assault after a suspected road rage shooting Monday, Knoxville Police Department officials said.

The shooting happened on Monday near the Strawberry Plains Pike exit on I-40, according to KPD. The man charged, Damion Baskin, 22, allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and fired at least once. No one was hurt, according to KPD officials.

According to a police report obtained by WVLT News, Baskin pointed his gun at the victim while they were both driving down I-40. That victim said they heard two gunshots.

Baskin was located later by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and taken back to city limits, where he met with KPD and Tennessee Highway Patrol officers. The gun was recovered.

