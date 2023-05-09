Man in beer costume arrested for DUI, sheriff’s office says

A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to...
A man wearing a Bud Light costume was arrested for driving under the influence, according to the sheriff's office.(Copyright 2023)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A man dressed up in a beer costume was arrested in Kansas after a routine traffic stop.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible drunken driver Friday.

The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post a deputy was able to find the suspected driver on Interstate 35 and pulled him over.

When the driver stepped out for a sobriety test, he was wearing a Bud Light costume.

“A career in law enforcement is exciting, and you get to experience something new every day. Sometimes you see things you can’t believe!” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and was taken to jail.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Police identify 2 killed in Oak Ridge crash
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
The winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S....
Winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

Latest News

Harold Samples was arrested after police say he ran over his girlfriend.
Man accused of running over girlfriend while drunk, killing her
The alleged gunman appeared to have an obsession with Nazis, weapons and mass shooters.
Details revealed on shooting suspect, victims in Texas mall mass shooting
AI is coming to select Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations.
Hardee’s, Carl’s Jr. to launch AI at drive-thrus
A possible meteorite hit a home in New Jersey.
Possible meteorite hits home in New Jersey