Man shot near Mountain View Church in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At least one person was injured after a shooting near the Mountain View Baptist Church, according to Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials.

A man was shot in the leg on the side of Goose Gap Road near the church, SCSO officials told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials were not able to release much information, but WVLT News has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story.

