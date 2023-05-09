Pigeon Forge Police Department hosts active shooter response training

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, the Pigeon Forge Police Department teamed up with the Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association to host active shooter response training for the organization’s members.

2023 is on track to be the United States’ worst year for mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That’s one reason why Pigeon Forge police offers are preparing people for active shooter situations.

“I think, in this day and age where we’re seeing an increase in active shooter events, that it’s important to know some tricks of what to do in the event,” said Officer Craig Cruise who teaches active shooter training classes.

Because Pigeon Forge is an increasingly busy tourist destination, the city’s Hospitality and Tourism Association wanted to prepare its members for an active shooter event.

“We really want to promote a family atmosphere in town, and I think part of that is being able to respond to emergencies effectively,” said Josh Norris, Chair of Education Committee for Pigeon Forge Hospitality and Tourism Association.

Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) training instructs people to avoid, deny and defend (A.D.D.).

Cruise instructs people to avoid and get away from gunfire as quickly and safely as possible.

“The key to it is to get away, to avoid in any case of gunshots,” said Cruise.

Also, people are instructed to deny the shooter access to whatever space they’re in by barricading or locking doors.

Finally, Cruise advises people to defend themselves but only if they have to.

“Of course, this is something we hope never comes to town, but we want to make sure that everyone has the tools and the preparedness necessary in case an emergency comes,” Norris said.

Pigeon Forge Police Department offers active shooter training to businesses and organizations free of charge. To book a class, contact the Pigeon Forge Police Department here.

