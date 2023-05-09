Property tax freeze could be coming to Knox County for eligible senior citizens

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Senior citizens in Knox County might be able to save some money on property taxes.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is proposing to expand a program that lets seniors freeze property taxes.

“The best way we can show our appreciation is to make sure they keep as much of their hard-earned money as possible,” Jacobs said at his budget proposal on Monday.

Right now, Knox County has a program to help senior citizens make ends meet.

Homeowners aged 65 and up, who make up to $42,440 annually, can freeze their property taxes and keep the price they pay locked in at the same price.

A proposal in Jacobs’ budget would raise that ceiling to $60,000.

“Having the ability to offer that to even more older adults, and being able to connect them to those benefits, will be a real game changer for a lot of seniors here in Knox County,” Director of Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging Dottie Lyvers said.

Lyvers said some seniors have trouble paying for necessities like groceries, gas and medications. She said the property tax freeze will help free up some money for people.

“They can use those dollars elsewhere,” Lyvers said. “As inflation happens, they can use those costs for groceries, or gas or whatever they might need.”

Property taxes in Knox County are rising. The county is expecting to collect $295.8 million dollars in property taxes for the upcoming fiscal year, which is about $60 million more than in 2012. However, the county has not raised taxes. The increase is all from people moving to the area and raising property values.

“The medium listing price for a home in Knox County is $420,000,” Jacobs said. “That’s up about $95,000 from this time last year.”

The property tax freeze proposal is part of the mayor’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. It still has to be approved by the Knox County Commission and would go into effect on July 1.

The Knox County Office on Aging has more information on eligibility and how to apply. Anyone interested can call them at 865-546-6262.

