Scattered morning storms to clearing and decreasing humidity

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the decreasing coverage in storms today.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A batch of noisy storms is moving through our area to start the day, then we can see and slowly feel improving conditions. But, that heat isn’t going anywhere just yet!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered storms are moving southeast this morning. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the primary concern, but small hail can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are slow to fall as we only drop into the low and mid 60s this morning.

We’re back to sunglasses and short-sleeves today, with spotty rain and storms possible but the sky is clearing. It’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times for the rest of today, with isolated rain and storms developing. Temperatures remain above average, with a hi with lower to middle 80s making a return. Winds are shifting from 20 mph gusts in the morning, to a westerly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight becomes all clear, with a cool breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s more seasonable, with a low of 56 degrees. Some stray fog is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity sticks around for Wednesday and that will provide the perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy the pick of the week. We are still warm in the low 80s, and it’s a mostly sunny day. A stray shower is only possible in the Smoky Mountains, in case you’re looking to go for a hike.

Thursday comes with increasing humidity and spotty rain and storms. It’s still warm, with a high of 84 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms return at times Friday afternoon through the weekend, and into Monday of next week. We’ll climb to mid 80s this weekend, then step back to upper 70s to start next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Police identify 2 killed in Oak Ridge crash
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room...
Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the decreasing coverage in storms today.
Scattered morning storms to clearing and decreasing humidity
Early morning storms, with a sunny afternoon
Showers and storms possible overnight, drier Tuesday afternoon
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks these on and off storms.
Scattered storms again this afternoon, some stronger storms possible
Additional showers and storms expected
Scattered storms again this afternoon, some stronger storms possible