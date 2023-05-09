Scattered morning storms to clearing and decreasing humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A batch of noisy storms is moving through our area to start the day, then we can see and slowly feel improving conditions. But, that heat isn’t going anywhere just yet!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered storms are moving southeast this morning. Heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are the primary concern, but small hail can’t be ruled out. Temperatures are slow to fall as we only drop into the low and mid 60s this morning.

We’re back to sunglasses and short-sleeves today, with spotty rain and storms possible but the sky is clearing. It’s partly cloudy to mostly sunny at times for the rest of today, with isolated rain and storms developing. Temperatures remain above average, with a hi with lower to middle 80s making a return. Winds are shifting from 20 mph gusts in the morning, to a westerly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight becomes all clear, with a cool breeze out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s more seasonable, with a low of 56 degrees. Some stray fog is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Lower humidity sticks around for Wednesday and that will provide the perfect afternoon to get outside and enjoy the pick of the week. We are still warm in the low 80s, and it’s a mostly sunny day. A stray shower is only possible in the Smoky Mountains, in case you’re looking to go for a hike.

Thursday comes with increasing humidity and spotty rain and storms. It’s still warm, with a high of 84 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered storms return at times Friday afternoon through the weekend, and into Monday of next week. We’ll climb to mid 80s this weekend, then step back to upper 70s to start next week.

