Sevierville police officer involved in crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said that a Sevierville Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Winfield Dunn Parkway Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said.

THP officials were not able to release much information until a preliminary report is released. However, SPD officials posted to Twitter that Highway 66 at Huffaker was closed while crews worked the scene.

Crews opened the northbound side first then the southbound after.

SPD officials said that THP will be handling the investigation per SPD policy when an officer is involved in a crash.

This is a developing story.

