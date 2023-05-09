Tennessee fire crews save resident, puppy from well

The Decatur Fire Department said the resident fell 15 feet into a well.
The Decatur Fire Department works to rescue a resident who fell into a well.
The Decatur Fire Department works to rescue a resident who fell into a well.(Decatur Fire Department)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DECATUR, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Decatur Fire Department responded Tuesday for a request for service after a resident fell into a well.

According to a Facebook post from the Decatur Fire Department, units were dispatched to the 1000 block of Peakland Road in response to the incident. The resident and her puppy had fallen 15 feet down into the well, the fire department said.

The Decatur Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Peakland Road for mutual aid for Meigs County Emergency...

Posted by Decatur Fire Department on Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Units were able to lift the patient out of the hole with her puppy safely and quickly.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

'I'm a rockstar now!' Dolly Parton's rock album gets a release date
