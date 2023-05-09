WATCH: Curious bear visits home in residential neighborhood

On checking video footage from their doorbell, the homeowners found that a curious bear had paid them a brief visit. (Source: Barry and Diane Summers)
By WECT Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A family living in southeastern North Carolina had a surprise visitor at their home last month.

A curious bear paid them a visit the morning of April 28.

Doorbell video footage submitted to WECT shows the bear walking across the front yard, up the sidewalk and onto the porch before looking around and walking away.

According to the homeowners, it is their first time seeing a bear in the 14 years they have lived in the neighborhood.

They reported that others in the neighborhood saw the bear as well, although they have not seen it since.

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Police identify 2 killed in Oak Ridge crash
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say
The winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S....
Winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour, Friday, March 17, 2023, at State Farm...
Viral tweet: Covenant victim’s sister receives gift from Taylor Swift during concert

Latest News

Police say both children were in a car seat at the time of the crash.
3 adults, 2 children killed in head-on collision, police say
FILE - Denny Crum, who played for and was an assistant to legendary UCLA coach John Wooden,...
Denny Crum, legendary Louisville basketball coach, dies at 86
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
‘Rust’ movie medic gets $1.15 million partial settlement
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. Former President...
Jury starts deliberations in suit accusing Trump of rape