Zoo Knoxville offering nighttime tours

Zoo Knoxville officials announced they would be hosting Twilight Tours, Night Safaris and Bedtime with the Beasts for the opportunity to see zoo animals at night(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you ever wondered what the animals do when the zoo closes? Now is your chance to find out.

Zoo Knoxville is offering its Twilight Tours, which will allow guests to tour the park after hours. An education staff member will guide participants through the zoo to learn more about nighttime creatures.

The tours are open to all ages and cost $14 per person. The first event is on May 12, with many scheduled throughout the year.

The zoo is also offering Night Safaris, which last three hours to the Twilight Tour’s two. Guests who pay for a Night Safari will be able to venture off from the group to search for wildlife on their own.

The safaris will cost $20 per person, and the first event is scheduled for May 27. Anyone who registers for the Night Safari must be older than 18 years old.

The zoo will also offer Bedtime with the Beasts, which will allow a group to spend the night up close and personal with our residents.

For all tours, Zoo Knoxville officials require people to register in advance on their website.

