4-year-old missing autistic girl rescued from pond in Scott County, sheriff says

Sergeant Chris Russell dove into a nearby pond to rescue the 4-year-old girl, Scott County Sheriff's Office said.
A 4-year-old missing autistic girl was rescued from a pond in Oneida on Sunday, the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.
A 4-year-old missing autistic girl was rescued from a pond in Oneida on Sunday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.((Source: KFVS))
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ONEIDA, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 4-year-old missing autistic girl was rescued from a pond in Oneida on Sunday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said.

On May 7 at around 1:45 p.m., SCSO Sergeant Chris Russell and Deputy Robyn Clowers responded to 219 Birchfield Avenue in Oneida after receiving reports of a missing child.

When Russell and Clowers arrived, they spoke with the mother to learn more information about the little girl such as a clothing description, what had led up to the incident and how long she had been missing.

The frantic mother, who immediately called 911 to report her daughter was missing, and gave a full description of the missing child.

It had been around 15 minutes since the 4-year-old was last seen. Clowers remained with the mother while Russell began to search the area.

Russell traveled down the street and found a pond near the house. SCSO officials said Russell saw water splashing and movement from a small child’s head.

Russell immediately went into action by diving into the pond and scooped the girl to safety.

Scott County EMS examined the child and she was released without injury.

SCSO officials said that the quick response of everyone involved saved the child.

“These series of events were the perfect storm for a tragedy,” SCSO officials said. “Seconds mattered in this incident, and we could have had a different outcome.”

