Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks for help as they help cover short-staffed departments

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last several months, smaller police departments in Campbell County have seen mass resignations and short staffing to the point where Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs to help out.

In October, the Jacksboro Police Department was reduced to only a few employees while in March the Jellico Police Department experienced a similar shortage.

“I think they’ve accepted what many others have already accepted, and that’s that most law enforcement officers that are already certified are probably going to stay where they’re at,” said Sheriff Wayne Barton as to why it’s been a challenge for those smaller departments to fill open jobs.

While Jellico and Jacksboro try to train their own through the academy, Barton and the 18 patrol deputies at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office have been pitching in to help.

Right now, they’re covering three night shifts in Jellico by asking employees to work overtime by coming in on their day off. While they’re working to cover as much ground as possible, Barton is using the community’s help in those areas that are shorter staffed by local police.

“Several of our narcotics investigations over the last few months have started out as an anonymous tip,” said Barton as he added that they’ve been trying to stop heroin from coming in from outside counties.

Barton said the tips from the communities in Jacksboro and Jellico, in particular, have helped not spread resources as thin, adding that most of the tips are drug-related.

“If you see something, smell something, or feel something isn’t right, just tell one of us,” said Barton.

To call in a tip or provide any information related to a criminal investigation, you can go to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office website.

