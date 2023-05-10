Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asks for help as they help cover short-staffed departments

The Jacksboro and Jellico Police Departments have been short-staffed over the past few months with only a few employees left at the departments.
The Jacksboro and Jellico Police Departments have been short-staffed over the past few months with only a few employees left at the departments.
By Sam Luther
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last several months, smaller police departments in Campbell County have seen mass resignations and short staffing to the point where Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs to help out.

In October, the Jacksboro Police Department was reduced to only a few employees while in March the Jellico Police Department experienced a similar shortage.

“I think they’ve accepted what many others have already accepted, and that’s that most law enforcement officers that are already certified are probably going to stay where they’re at,” said Sheriff Wayne Barton as to why it’s been a challenge for those smaller departments to fill open jobs.

While Jellico and Jacksboro try to train their own through the academy, Barton and the 18 patrol deputies at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office have been pitching in to help.

Right now, they’re covering three night shifts in Jellico by asking employees to work overtime by coming in on their day off. While they’re working to cover as much ground as possible, Barton is using the community’s help in those areas that are shorter staffed by local police.

“Several of our narcotics investigations over the last few months have started out as an anonymous tip,” said Barton as he added that they’ve been trying to stop heroin from coming in from outside counties.

Barton said the tips from the communities in Jacksboro and Jellico, in particular, have helped not spread resources as thin, adding that most of the tips are drug-related.

“If you see something, smell something, or feel something isn’t right, just tell one of us,” said Barton.

To call in a tip or provide any information related to a criminal investigation, you can go to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Police identify 2 killed in Oak Ridge crash
Teen who was nearly kidnapped in broad daylight speak out.
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured
The winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Little Dandy Market at 1635 S....
Winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Latest News

For the first time in over 20 years, you can visit East Tennessee dams. Tennessee Valley...
For the first time in over 20 years, visit East Tennessee dams
Sunshine and lower humidity return for Wednesday
Drier weather for Wednesday, staying well above-average
Pigeon Forge Police Department hosts active shooter training for city's hospitality and tourism...
Pigeon Forge Police Department hosts active shooter response training
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs proposes a property tax freeze for seniors, aged 65 and up,...
Property tax freeze could be coming to Knox County for eligible senior citizens