For the first time in over 20 years, visit East Tennessee dams

Tennessee Valley Authority will be offering dam tours for the first time since 9/11.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time in over 20 years, you can visit East Tennessee dams. The Tennessee Valley Authority is hosting the first dam tours since 9/11.

Tours will be offered to the public at the following locations and dates:

  • Kentucky Dam – June 2 and June 9
  • Raccoon Mountain – June 23 and July 14
  • Norris Dam – July 7 and August 11
  • Chickamauga Dam – July 21 and August 25
  • Fontana Dam – July 28
  • Wilson Dam – August 4 and August 18
  • Pickwick Dam – September 8

TVA is limiting the number of visitors for each tour. People interested can enter a random drawing for each dam. TVA officials said they will randomly draw names from the list of requests for each dam.

Winners will be notified about how they can join the tours.

Anyone interested in registering for a tour can do so on the TVA website.

Each tour will be limited to 20 people, will be offered twice a day and last 60 to 90 minutes.

The tours were offered as part of the TVA’s 90th anniversary.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

