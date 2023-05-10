Former Tennessee football star Jalin Hyatt takes Knox County teachers on shopping spree

Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt took five Knox County teachers on a shopping spree for Teacher Appreciation Week.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football star Jalin Hyatt took Knox County teachers on a shopping spree at Academy Sports + Outdoors for Teacher Appreciation Week, Knox County Schools officials announced Wednesday.

Hyatt, who has landed a spot as a wide receiver for the New York Giants, is the son of a teacher. He gave five KCS teachers $500 each to buy athletic gear for their schools, while also donating $1,000 to Dutch Fork High School, his alma mater in South Carolina.

“Just a lot of good people here in Knoxville, and I really think this is like my second home,” Hyatt said.

