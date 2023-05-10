‘She deserved better from us’ | Internal investigation into Lisa Edwards’ death complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials released the results of the internal investigation into the in-custody death of Lisa Edwards.

Edwards became unresponsive in a KPD cruiser while being transported to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility on February 5 and died the next day.

KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit identified several violations of the department policy.

Sergeant Brandon Wardlaw was the first officer who arrived on the scene and was demoted to his previous Police Officer rank. Officer Timothy Distatio was transporting Edwards to jail when she became unresponsive and was suspended without pay for ten days.

Officer Adam Barnett was suspended without pay for 4 days. Transportation Officer Danny Dugan returned to his assignment as KPD officials said Dugan did not violate any policies.

The investigation found that Wardlaw, Barnett and Distasio were in violation of the following policies.

Wardlaw:

Unbecoming conduct Neglect of duty Unsatisfactory performance Treatment of prisoners Courtesy Prisoner transportation (seat belt)

Barnett:

Unbecoming conduct Unsatisfactory performance Treatment of prisoners Courtesy

Distasio:

Unbecoming conduct Neglect of duty Unsatisfactory performance Treatment of prisoners Courtesy Prisoner transportation (seat belt) Unconscious persons

“Throughout the course of Wardlaw, Barnett, Distasio and Dugan’s interviews, not one of them expressly stated any sympathy regarding Ms. Edwards’ death,” the report stated.

Wardlaw told investigators in his interview, “I’m getting death threats. And nobody from this department has done anything to protect me or my family...there’s a whole website that some white supremacy group has got me all over.”

“When making my disciplinary decision, I considered two significant outside factors that bookended this situation,” Chief of Police Paul Noel said. “The first was that our response and subsequent actions followed a larger systemic failure. Ms. Edwards was at minimum failed by the hospital system and hospital security before we even arrived. We did not help that situation by the way our officers chose to treat Ms. Edwards. The second factor is the Medical Examiner’s autopsy report, which said in no uncertain terms that the actions of law enforcement did not contribute to Ms. Edwards’ death. That determination had to factor into my decision.”

Edwards’ family has retained an attorney, who told WVLT News that the family was planning a lawsuit.

“I remain embarrassed and disturbed by what I saw in the video of our interaction with Ms. Edwards, and we as a department should collectively be embarrassed,” Noel said. “The way we spoke to and treated Ms. Edwards was completely unacceptable, and exposed that we have a problem as an organization with how we talk to people. This situation also represented a failure of supervision. Supervisors are held to a higher standard and are there to ensure that the employees under their command are making decisions in the best interest of those we serve and the department.”

Anyone interested in viewing the full report can do so below.

