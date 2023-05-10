Julian Phillips plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former five-star forward Julian Phillips plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to WVLT News’ media partners Volquest.com.

Phillips has been going through the NBA’s pre-draft process, hoping to go pro. He’s expected to enter the transfer portal before it closes at midnight on Tuesday.

If he does not get drafted, he will end up playing at another school on the collegiate level.

