Less humid today, then sticky with some storms again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity levels are lower for today, making it our pick of the week! The sticky meter ticks up starting Thursday, which also triggers spotty rain and storms, and the continued rise in humidity adds up to scattered storms at times Friday through Mother’s Day weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with stray patches of fog. We have “more cooling room” with the lower humidity, so we’re able to start the day at a seasonable low of 56 degrees.

Wednesday is sunny and less humid! It is still very warm, but you can stick to the shade and find some comfort. We’re topping out around 83 degrees, which is 5 degrees above average.

Tonight clouds start increasing, leaving us in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday, more clouds move through our area at times, and with the rising humidity we’ll see spotty rain and storms develop. This looks stray in the morning to midday, then spottier in the heat of the day, 20% coverage. We’ll top out around 82 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms develop at times Friday through the weekend. We’re looking at higher humidity keeping the mornings warmer and supporting those pop-up storms and some to move in. We’re around 83 degrees on Friday, then mid 80s for highs this weekend.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, there is a little more organization to the rain and storms Monday, as batches move in at times throughout the day. We’re briefly back to the upper 70s for highs next week.

