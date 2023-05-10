What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It looks like something out of this world. People get inside a transparent sphere full of water and roll down a 1000-foot hill. It’s called zorbing and it’s happening it Pigeon Forge.

“So zorbing was probably invented about 12 years ago by Andrew and David Akers down in New Zealand,” said Chris Roberts, owner of the Outdoor Gravity Park in Pigeon Forge. “This is the only park here in the United States.”

He said Pigeon Forge is unique because of the terrain and climate. The balls are filled with water heated to 95 degrees so you can go zorbing year-round.

“I was in New Zealand a bunch of years ago. I saw it there. I came back. I thought I can’t believe this isn’t in United States so I quit my job as an engineer and then I moved down here ,” said Roberts.

”We have three different tracks, four total. Two of them are straight you can race on and then we have one that’s a one-person zigzag and then we have our most popular track which is the funnel,” he said.

In the summer the park does the “Running of the Balls” where people are chased by the balls. The month-long event during May lets you pay to run down the hill. Organizers say it doesn’t hurt to get run over by the ball. Proceeds go to the Sevier County Food Ministries.

If you’d like to go Roberts said they do book up. You can sign up for a time-slot on their website.

