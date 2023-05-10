Rider killed in deadly motorcycle accident, Rural Metro Fire officials say
When Rural Metro Fire crews arrived at the Walmart on Norris Freeway, they found the motorcycle rider fatally injured.
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam Walton Way, according to Rural Metro spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.
On Wednesday at around 7:15 p.m., Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a motorcycle accident on Norris Freeway at Walmart.
When crews arrived, they found a motorcycle with the rider fatally injured, Bagwell said.
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are conducting an investigation, and Bagwell said that traffic will be impacted while THP works.
“Please seek alternate routes if you normally travel this route,” Bagwell said said.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.