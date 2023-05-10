Rural Metro responding to deadly motorcycle accident

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are conducting an investigation.
Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam Walton Way.(WSMV)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam Walton Way.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are conducting an investigation.

“Please avoid this area,” Rural Metro officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Nails, 29, and Timothy Galvin, 26
Victim, suspects identified in Sevier County shooting
Teen who was nearly kidnapped in broad daylight speak out.
‘I knew if I got to that area, I was going to be good’: 17-year-old escapes kidnapping, assault in Antioch park
Daniel Paul Harris, 44
Former Olive Branch pastor accused of sex crimes against teenage boys
Two people died after hitting the Historic Gatehouse on the Oak Ridge Turnpike.
Police identify 2 killed in Oak Ridge crash
After stopping to unhook a trailer, a man hit 20-month-old Walker Maassen with the vehicle, the...
20-month-old killed in farm accident, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Many people can easily recall a teacher who made an impact on their life. Teacher Appreciation...
Why you should thank a teacher this week
A ‘mental health court’ is coming to Knox County later this summer to help people solve...
Alternative to jail coming to Knox County for people with mental health issues
KNOXVILLE, TN - December 21, 2022 - Forward Julian Phillips #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers...
Julian Phillips plans to enter NCAA transfer portal
A 4-year-old missing autistic girl was rescued from a pond in Oneida on Sunday, the Scott...
4-year-old missing autistic girl rescued from pond in Scott County, sheriff says