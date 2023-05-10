Rural Metro responding to deadly motorcycle accident
Tennessee Highway Patrol officials are conducting an investigation.
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam Walton Way.
“Please avoid this area,” Rural Metro officials said.
This is a developing story.
