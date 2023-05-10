Spotty rain chances around Thursday, more humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rest of our Wednesday should be relatively calm with just a light wind and lots of sunshine and heat. The good news is it’s not as humid as it has been.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll wake up on Thursday with more clouds around and temperatures in the low 50s across the area.

The humidity levels will increase moving into Thursday and that leads to a few more rain chances. We’ll have a few more batches of rain and storms on Thursday afternoon. We’ll once again be in the low 80s.

Thursday evening and into Friday a mix of clouds and stars we’ll be near 59 for the start of Friday. So stay mild overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

More rain chances are with us on Friday. We’ll start of with a mix of sun and clouds and build those rain chances into the early afternoon and evening. A .10 to .25 of an inch of rain is possible, especially where the heavier downpours stay longer. SW winds running about 5-10 mph will keep the humid air moving through.

Saturday we’ll have a similar situation with rain chances building in the afternoon. We’ll keep our coverage about 40% once again. I wouldn’t cancel any of my plans if you want to go to the opening of Sevier County’s water parks, but I would just keep in mind if you hear thunder it’s time to get out of the water.

Saturday we’ll be in the mid 80s for highs so we’ll be nice and toasty for places that don’t get to cool off from the rain.

