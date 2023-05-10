Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans- are you looking for a good deal? The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the Grab Bag Sale on May 13.

The rules for the sale are that people are able to buy a bag full of Vol gear for only $50. Vol Shop representatives posted the size of the bag on Twitter.

Shoes will also be available for sale for $20.

The Grab Bag Sale will be hosted at the Student Union Vol Shop Lobby and doors open at 10 a.m.

It's happening.



We teamed up with Tennessee Athletics to bring back the MOTHER of all sales!!!!



Shop exclusive @Vol_Sports inventory and stuff as much as you can into a bag for only $50! See you there, VolNation 😘 pic.twitter.com/vOuVBBF8jz — VolShop (@UTVolShop) May 5, 2023

On Twitter, Vol Shop representatives responded to some questions about the sale.

People are allowed as many bags as they want, but each one will cost $50. There is also no time limit for shopping.

This is not the first inventory sale Tennessee Athletics has done.

