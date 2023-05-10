Titans announce London game against Ravens
The game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October.
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced their game in London this season will be against the Baltimore Ravens in October.
The Titans will play the Ravens on Oct. 15 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is the only stadium built to accommodate NFL games outside of the United States.
The last time the Titans played in London was in 2018, when they lost to the San Diego Chargers, 20-19, at Wembley Stadium.
