2 troopers injured stopping wrong-way driver on Phoenix freeway

Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.
Troopers said they had to ram the car to get her to stop.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two troopers were injured after stopping a driver who was driving the wrong way on State Route 51 early Thursday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says just before 2 a.m. an 82-year-old woman got on the SR-51 near Shea Boulevard. She drove southbound in the northbound lanes for about five miles before two troopers were able to stop her by intentionally hitting her car around Glendale Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both troopers suffered minor injuries and were able to drive themselves to the hospital.

The Department of Public Safety said it appears the driver was confused, and impairment is not a factor.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WVLT Morning Anchors Casey Wheeless and Harry Sullivan try zorbing
What is ‘zorbing?’ | Only zorbing park in North America in Pigeon Forge
Rural Metro Fire crews are responding to a deadly motorcycle crash on Norris Freeway at Sam...
Rider killed in deadly motorcycle accident, Rural Metro Fire officials say
William Nails, 29, and Timothy Galvin, 26
Victim, suspects identified in Sevier County shooting
Lisa Edwards’ daughter-in-law says Fort Sanders and KPD officials have conflicting stories
‘She deserved better from us’ | Internal investigation into Lisa Edwards’ death complete
For the first time in over 20 years, you can visit East Tennessee dams. Tennessee Valley...
For the first time in over 20 years, visit East Tennessee dams

Latest News

New police helicopters were unveiled in Nashville.
Two men arrested for allegedly shining laser pointer at MNPD helicopter
File - Tulips are processed for commercial sale in the Holland Ridge Farms greenhouse, Friday,...
US wholesale price data for April points to easing inflation pressures
A 13-year-old exchanged gunfire with police during a chase through a residential neighborhood...
13-year-old, police officer injured in gun battle outside Florida apartment complex, authorities say
Khaalis Ricardo Miller is accused of breaking into a couple's home with the wife alone inside.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man fights off burglary suspect who entered house with wife inside