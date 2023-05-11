Becoming steamy with some storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity is rising and storms return. We have spotty to scattered downpours and storms at times into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered clouds are here to start the day, making it a warmer start in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

The humidity continues to increase today, helping to create spotty rain and storms. We’re looking at a 20% coverage of our area, so have the umbrella nearby. We’re still warm at 82 degrees, but that humidity makes it feel a little warmer.

Scattered clouds linger tonight, with a warm low of 61 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

From spotty to scattered rain and storms on Friday, we’ll see more develop and more through peaking at a 40% coverage just afternoon midday through the evening hours. We’ll top out around 81 degrees, and feel hotter. These downpours can drop a quarter of an inch of rain for some, and a stronger storm is possible. Otherwise we’ll have a southwesterly wind 10 to 15 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday looks to come with scattered rain and storms by mid to late morning and that lasts into the afternoon. The high is closer to 83 degrees with this slight earlier arrival of a 40% coverage.

Mother’s Day Sunday is still aimed at a steamy 85 degrees, but rain and storms are more isolated and best chances outline the Valley.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, scattered rain and storms move through at times throughout Monday and bring highs back to the upper 70s.

