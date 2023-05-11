Find Your Fun with the family this Mother’s Day weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s a lot going on around East Tennessee to Find Your Fun with the whole family this Mother’s Day weekend!

Grab a picnic blanket or a lawn chair and take a seat to enjoy the sounds of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Free, family-friendly concerts are being held in Maryville, Morristown and Knoxville. Catch the tunes Wednesday at the Theatre in the Park on the Maryville Greenbelt. On Thursday, KSO will be at Citizen Tribune/Jefferson Federal Amphitheater in Cherokee Park.

On Friday, head to the World’s Fair Park Tennessee Amphitheater to see the show. All performances are scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. if the weather is accommodating.

Friday night, the WWE is back at Thompson-Boling Arena! The SmackDown starts at 7:45 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here, starting at $23.

The summer splash season starts this weekend! Both Splash Country and Soaky Mountain Water Park open Saturday at 10 a.m. For a limited time, you can discounted season passes for both parks. Splash Country’s season pass is available now for $99, while Soaky Mountain’s season pass is on sale for $110.

On Saturday, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Car and Motorcycle Show at the Knoxville Expo Center. It starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Tickets cost $25 dollars, all proceeds benefit the Knox County D.A.R.E. Program.

If you’re looking to cool off for free, several splash pads are opening Saturday in Knox County. Starting at 10 a.m., you can stop by for a splash at Carl Cowan Park, Powell Station Park and New Harvest Park. You can find individual operating hours here.

If the coronation of King Charles III has you in the mood to celebrate history and culture, look no further than Morgan County. Historic Rugby’s 49th British Festival is happening Saturday and Sunday. The free event features lots of live music, a market with local vendors, cricket games, a maypole, food trucks and a kid’s area!

If your mom needs to blow off some steam this weekend, Craft Axe Throwing wants to help. Sunday through Wednesday, May 17, all moms and grandmas can throw free for one hour. You can visit locations in West Knoxville or Downtown.

Does your mom have a green thumb? Stop by the UT Gardens Plaza on Sunday for the East Tennessee Hosta Society’s annual plant sale. About a dozen vendors will be taking part. It starts at noon and runs until 4 p.m.

