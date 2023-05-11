Floyd Central High teachers react to 16-year-old student’s death

With close to two thousand students attending Floyd Central High, teachers say losing just one student sends a ripple through the school.
By Marresa Burke
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd Central High students and teachers are experiencing the loss of their classmate, Blake Taylor.

The 16-year-old student died in a car crash on his way to school Tuesday morning.

With close to two thousand students attending Floyd Central High, teachers say losing just one student sends a ripple through the school.

”I’ve had a student in the past commit suicide,” Floyd Central High Algebra Teacher Roxanne Shea said. “We’ve had other students who’ve died by accidents. I had a student graduate, then the following summer, he died in an accident. So, it can be pretty tough.”

On Tuesday morning before 7 a.m., tragedy struck in the Floyd County community. Floyd Central High student Blake Taylor died in a car accident.

Officials said Taylor’s truck hit a tree on State Road 11 near Lanesville. Blake died at the scene.

After learning about Blake’s passing, his Biology teacher remembers the first time Blake entered his class.

”I feel like I knew Blake before he was a student of mine,” Floyd Central High Biology Teacher Rod Gofferth said. “I had seen him for a couple of years, so when I saw him it was like he was finally in my class, and I get to hang with this guy and see what he’s all about.”

As Blake Taylor’s teachers remember all the interactions they had, they say it was his smile that made the biggest impact in their classrooms.

”He was always so friendly and that’s what all of his friends had to say about him this week,” said Gofferth. “I really appreciated that. He was always positive.”

His teachers describe the 16-year-old as a student with a bright smile and a quiet demeanor.

Blake’s Algebra Teacher Roxanne Shea remembers the fun interactions she shared with Blake in her class.

“I enjoyed talking quietly with Blake,” Shea said. “Cause he was interesting and it makes them, they want to work for someone who respects them and I do.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevierville Police Department K-9 Officer Hank was shot while responding to a call on Holly...
Person dead, K-9 shot in officer-involved shooting in Sevierville
The University of Tennessee Athletics is selling its inventory at a discounted rate for the...
Tennessee Athletics to host Grab Bag Sale
A man died after crashing into a tractor trailer Thursday night, according to officials with...
Man dies following crash with tractor trailer in Jefferson Co.
The woman’s body was found inside the restaurant’s walk-in freezer around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.
Dead body found inside Arby’s restaurant freezer, police say
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opened a new super store clearance center.
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

Latest News

East Tennessee law enforcement agencies discuss "Use of Force" policies, as activists push for...
East Tenn. law enforcement agencies respond to “8 Can’t Wait” initiative
How to retire during a pandemic