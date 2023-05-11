Knox County Health Department offering free dental health services for children through school program

Free dental services will be available to those in Knox County in June.
Knox County Health Department offering free dental health services for children through school...
Knox County Health Department offering free dental health services for children through school program(Pexels)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department’s School-Based Dental Program is set to offer free dental care to children and young adults through June.

The services are open to anyone ages 4-21 at the Knox County Schools Welcome Center at 535 Chickamauga Ave. Those services will include education, screenings, sealants and fluoride varnish.

“We all want to see our kids smile, which is why dental health is so important,” said Sarah Naill, dental hygienist with KCHD’s School-Based Dental Prevention Program. “Tooth decay is the most common chronic disease in childhood, yet it is largely a preventable disease. Attending free events like this is an easy step to ensure a healthy smile for children.”

Appointments will run from 9 a.m. to noon on the following dates: June 6, 8, 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27 and 28. A Spanish interpreter will also be there to assist.

Those interested in making an appointment can call 865-215-5772 or 865-215-5114 for Spanish.

