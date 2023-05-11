Memorial flags placed on Sevier County officer graves

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several east Tennessee law enforcement agencies honored fallen officers that had served the Sevier County area Wednesday.

Sevier County Detective Lynn Breeden started the annual event back in 2014.

Every year, he gathers dozens of law enforcement officers to place a memorial flag at the gravestone of fallen officers in Sevier County.

“Its a great honor, especially when the other officers are involved. People are retired tell stories then put flag on a person’s grave you’ve been you’ve worked beside and through some incidents with the good and the bad,” said Breeden.

If you know of any officer buried in Sevier County and would like a flag at their grave give the sheriff’s office a call.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office number is (865)-453-4668.

Breeden said he will personally go place the flag there.

