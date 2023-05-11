Protesters march to Speaker Sexton’s office after rally in Legislative Plaza

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of students, religious and state leaders held a rally in Legislative Plaza in Downtown Nashville pushing for stricter gun laws in the state.

During the “Protect Kids Not Guns” coalition rally, various speakers talked about their demands, which included asking the Governor to prioritize House Bill 1580 during the special session. The group also wants the Governor to move the special session date up before Aug. 21. They want to see legislators work on legislation pertaining to tightening gun laws in Tennessee before the start of school.

After the rally, more than two dozen people walked into the Cordell Hull Building to Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton’s office.

“Protect kids not guns! Protect kids not guns!” the group chanted inside Sexton’s office.

The group made their message loud and clear, holding signs and singing songs demanding for change. However, Sexton was not in the office at that time.

The message was loud and clear inside of the Cordell Hull building Wednesday afternoon as more than two dozen people gathered inside of Sexton’s office.

“A special session delayed is a special session denied. That everyday we wait for another mass shooting to happen, as we saw in Texas,” said Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, during the rally.

Other speakers, like Safiayah Suara, shared her perspective of the need for gun reform as a Hume-Fogg High School senior. She said youth activism has always been important to her that’s why she’s a part of this movement for change. She stressed the importance of “common sense gun laws” and universal background checks, and how legislators should focus on the lives at stake.

“Going into school fearful that it might be the last day isn’t a normal feeling and shouldn’t be felt by anyone of any age,” said Suara.

The special session will start Aug. 21, days after the start of school for many in the state. They believe the timing to discuss immediate action for stricter gun laws should be now.

Governor Bill Lee signed a bill into law Wednesday strengthening safety in private and public schools in the state. The law will invest $230 million to outfit schools with armed school resource officers, security upgrades, homeland security agents, and enhanced mental health support.

However, this group says this is not enough.

“This is not what the people are asking for you to protect kids, not guns. And so we have to call on the governor to let him know that governor lee that is not enough. And that the people are looking for real solutions,” said Jones.

After Lee signed the law to enact strong safety measures into law, several Republican lawmakers like Sexton talked about how this extraordinary funding for school safety will implement noticeable protections for all schools.

“We will continue speaking with members and Tennesseans about further improvements to school safety, additional resources to improve mental health outcomes, and the best ways forward to keep our children and schools safe,” Sexton said in a statement.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.