Scattered batches of rain through Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are batches of off rain and storms that will move through for the rest of the evening. Some of these will produce locally heavy rain at times.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight, we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky with some lingering rain drops as we fall to around 61 for the start of our Friday.

Friday, we’ll wake up to mostly cloudy skies with some areas of rain. Most of us stay dry for our drive into the office or school. We’ll have spotty to scattered areas of rain and storms moving through after lunch. Our high on Friday will be near 81. Look for new rainfall totals to be some where between a tenth to quarter of an inch.

Friday evening will see a clearing sky as we fall to near 62 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll wake up on Saturday with more scattered storms. This time, they’ll start earlier rather than later in the day. We’ve got the coverage on Saturday at 40%. Saturday will be warm and muggy once again at 83 for the afternoon.

Mother’s Day on Sunday starts off cloudy and we’ll dodge a few showers that develop in the afternoon. Overall, I wouldn’t cancel any plans for Mother’s Day just keep the rain jacket handy. The high will be 85.

Our best chance for rain really comes in on Monday with more scattered rain and storms.

After that a dry spell, but cooler temperatures in the 70s.

