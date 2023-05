Tennessee’s SEC Softball Tournament opener delayed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 4 Lady Vols softball team arrived in Arkansas Wednesday to prepare for their SEC Softball Tournament opener.

However, that opener, originally scheduled for Thursday night, has been pushed back a day. Weather delays have pushed the schedule back in Fayetteville.

🚨 SCHEDULE UPDATE 🚨



We will play the winner of Kentucky vs. Florida at 11am ET on Friday morning. https://t.co/2EwJjgDXB9 — Tennessee Softball (@Vol_Softball) May 11, 2023

Tennessee will now play Friday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Thursday’s Kentucky vs. Florida game.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.