Woman brings Mexico to Knoxville for Dia de las Madres

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the U.S., Mother’s Day is honored every year on the second Sunday in May. In Mexico, the day to celebrate mothers is on May 10 every year, and the day is officially known as Dia de las Madres.

On Wednesday, many gathered inside Cataleya Cantina to bring a piece of Mexico to Knoxville. Restaurant manager, April Wilkerson, said they are offering mothers flowers, preparing an authentic Mexican dish and tunes from a mariachi band to keep the century-old tradition going.

“It’s a big day, especially when your family is so far away,” Wilkerson said.

Cooking and working at the restaurant is how Wilkerson told WVLT News she stays somewhat connected to her mother who lives in Mexico. It has been nearly three years since she last saw her mother. Growing up in a southern Mexican state that borders Guatemala, she spent most of her childhood seeing her mother own and work in restaurants.

Since Wilkerson can’t spend Mexico’s biggest holiday of the year with her mother, she helped honor other moms while celebrating her own motherhood.

“It’s stressful, but at the end of the day you say I did it-- one more day. It makes me happy,” Wilkerson said.

If you or someone you know is grieving a mother, there are more than a dozen Knoxville support groups waiting to help beyond the holiday.

