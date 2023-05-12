Judge to rule whether Nashville school shooter’s writings should be redacted

The next step in the process comes June 8, when Myles likely decides if and when the shooter’s writings get released to the public.
WSMV4 Investigate's Stacey Cameron reports.
By Daniel Smithson and Stacey Cameron
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A judge is getting her first look Friday at the Covenant School shooter’s journals.

The journals and writings are part of a lawsuit filed by two groups, who want copies of all of Audrey Hale’s writings seized by police.

On May 4, Chancellor I’Ashea L. Myles ordered the documents be turned over starting Friday at noon for private review. The documents, under seal, were not immediately made available to the public. Only Myles in the Chancery Court will be allowed to view Audrey Hale’s writings ahead of hearings surrounding the lawsuit filed over the documents’ release, according to a court order.

The next step in the process comes June 8, when Myles likely decides if and when the shooter’s writings get released to the public.

Demands for shooter’s writings continue month after Nashville school shooting

A search warrant shows police taking 29 journals, a suicide note, and a memoir from Hale’s home during their investigation.

According to WSMV4 Investigates’ Stacey Cameron, Myles will review the writings to make a decision about what should be redacted, what’s made public and what police can hold onto. Myles needs to rule within a month if any of those can be redacted.

On March 27, Hale shot more than 150 rounds inside Covenant, killing 9-year-olds Hallie Scruggs, Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney, Katherine Koonce, 60, and 61-year-olds Mike Hill and Cynthia Peak.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

