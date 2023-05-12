Kentucky dog still looking for forever family after four years

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford Humane Society is still looking for the perfect forever home for a long-time resident.

WHS says Saturday, May 13, 2023, marks Donatello’s fourth anniversary at Woodford Humane Society. They say Donatello has now been a resident at Woodford Humane longer than any other animal in its 48-year history.

In that time, Donatello has watched almost 1,200 other dogs and puppies walk past him in the kennel on their way to their forever homes.

Woodford Humane staff says dog adoptions are at their lowest rate in decades, but intake hasn’t slowed. More dogs are competing for fewer homes.

According to WHS, there are some common factors that make some dogs get overlooked by potential adopters more than others, and Donatello ticks a lot of the boxes:

He’s a large, black dog. He needs to be the only pet in his home. He’s a mature adult, not a puppy – especially now, at 5 ½ years old. And he’s a pit bull.

However, WHS says he’s also perfectly house and crate trained. He’s a belly-rub connoisseur. He’s a great blend of brief manic zoomies and total couch potato. He loves kids, though staff recommends older children due to his compact 62-pound frame making him a perfect wrecking ball when the aforementioned zoomies hit. He’s endlessly patient with being dressed up for photo shoots and all manner of shenanigans. He’s an absolute lapdog if you give him a chance to be.

Woodford Humane Society places no limits on the length of any pet’s stay at the Adoption Center and says Donatello can wait for a family to come along for as long as it takes.

But, after four years of watching other dogs go home, WHS says he has more than earned a chance to know that joy himself.

Due to ongoing staffing issues, Woodford Humane Society is currently operating by appointment. Any potential adopters interested in meeting Donatello or finding out more about him can call the Adoption Center at 859.873.5491. Appointment booking opens at 10:00 a.m. daily.

