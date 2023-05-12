Knox County leaders roll out five-year plan for district with low scores

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pay increase for teachers, improving student reading scores and preparing them for success outside the classroom is a part of a five-year strategic plan in place for Region 5 schools.

On Thursday, school leaders hosted its first of several meetings to reveal their “ambitious” strategic plan. They’re working their way through a thick packet which includes adding a new math curriculum, putting more focus on early literacy and providing each student with an individual learning plan that follows them through grade school.

This comes after the state reported a few of these schools have some of the lowest reading and performance scores in Tennessee last year. Over the course of several months and through community outreach, Region 5 leaders said they found low ready graduate rates from 2021. In a report, only 22% of third graders in region 5 were skilled readers in 2022 and only 14% of third through eight graders met or exceeded expectations in math according to TCAP data.

“Our whole mindset is if our kids to see the success and see where the goals are, and understand their progress along the way, that’s going to motivate them even more to meet their goals and go forward with that expectation,” said Region 5 Director Dr. Dexter Murphy. “We believe that the high expectations are there to set for them, but also they need to understand how can they provide more ownership with their own goals.”

With more work could come with more pay for teachers, according to the plan.

“We’re going to provide more increased pay for our staff with extended contract days and what that’s going to look like is those extended contract days going be more specified to make sure we’re providing support with them on how to collaboratively plan together,” said Murphy.

The full plan will be released in June on the district’s website.

Community members still have an opportunity to learn more about the plan and ask questions at the next scheduled meetings:

Austin-East Magnet - May 15 at 5:30 p.m.

Lonsdale Elementary - May 16th 5:30 p.m.

Sarah Moore Greene Magnet - May 18th at 5:30 p. m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.