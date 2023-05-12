Knoxville Wholesale Furniture opens new clearance center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knoxville Wholesale Furniture announced the grand opening of a new super store clearance center.

Company leaders hoped the $5 million renovation to the 64-year-old facility would revitalize the area around the Kingston Pike and Morrell Rd. intersection.

“So, we took the Food Lion part, where a lot of our storage is, and we took the K-Mart part and renovated it,” Owner Tim Harris said. “This building was old and dilapidated so we were just thrilled. This whole area down here has been renovated and look so much better than it did two or three years ago.”

The new store added more jobs, bringing the employee count to more than 200, according to officials.

“Knoxville Wholesale Furniture has been listed in Furniture Today as the only furniture company in the top 100 in the history of the state of Tennessee,” officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.