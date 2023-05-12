Man charged with rape of a disabled child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a man for rape of a child after the victim’s mother found him sexually assaulting her, police said in a news release.

Johnathan Okoreeh-Baah, 21, was arrested Friday morning, according to police. The victim, who is known to Okoreeh-Baah, is disabled.

Police said Okoreeh-Baah fled the scene after he was confronted by the victim’s mother, but he was arrested at another residence. He is being held without bond.

